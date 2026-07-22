Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.2942 per share and revenue of $79.0180 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.1222 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust's payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Huntington initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Four Corners Property Trust

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,936.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 775,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,570,810.08. The trade was a 0.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.

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