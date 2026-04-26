Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of FOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 637,752 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $37,117,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 152 shares in the company, valued at $8,846.40. This trade represents a 99.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 216,806 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $12,505,370.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 362,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,892,042.08. The trade was a 37.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,586,871 shares of company stock valued at $91,893,926 in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in FOX by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company's stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FOX has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. FOX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Key FOX News

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews highlight potential upside in the company’s upcoming quarterly report; recent previews lay out revenue/advertising and free‑cash‑flow drivers that could beat expectations and support the stock if results surprise to the upside. Earnings Preview

Analysts and previews highlight potential upside in the company’s upcoming quarterly report; recent previews lay out revenue/advertising and free‑cash‑flow drivers that could beat expectations and support the stock if results surprise to the upside. Positive Sentiment: Third‑party analysis discusses FOX’s valuation versus peers and highlights long‑term content and distribution strengths that argue for upside if ad trends stabilize. Analyzing FOX

Third‑party analysis discusses FOX’s valuation versus peers and highlights long‑term content and distribution strengths that argue for upside if ad trends stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: Fox’s news output remains high across national and local stories (crime, politics, international tensions), which supports audience engagement and ad inventory but has uncertain short‑term revenue impact. Example coverage includes major local crime reporting tied to Tampa area missing‑persons cases. Local coverage

Fox’s news output remains high across national and local stories (crime, politics, international tensions), which supports audience engagement and ad inventory but has uncertain short‑term revenue impact. Example coverage includes major local crime reporting tied to Tampa area missing‑persons cases. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing political and international coverage (e.g., Virginia redistricting, Iran tensions, courtroom and Capitol reporting) sustains traffic but makes revenue exposure sensitive to ad market cycles rather than any single headline. Virginia map war

Ongoing political and international coverage (e.g., Virginia redistricting, Iran tensions, courtroom and Capitol reporting) sustains traffic but makes revenue exposure sensitive to ad market cycles rather than any single headline. Neutral Sentiment: Fox’s on‑air and digital clips (crime, politics, military stories) continue to populate the feed; useful for engagement metrics but not an immediate earnings read. Example: coverage of an onstage assault case and collector videos. Onstage assault coverage

Fox’s on‑air and digital clips (crime, politics, military stories) continue to populate the feed; useful for engagement metrics but not an immediate earnings read. Example: coverage of an onstage assault case and collector videos. Negative Sentiment: Technical/market factors are weighing on the stock: trading volume is below average, the share price sits near/below the 200‑day moving average (a common sell signal), and investors may be booking profits after recent strength — these factors can amplify downside into earnings. (Company fundamentals: PE ~13.5, market cap ~ $23.9B.)

About FOX

Fox Corporation NASDAQ: FOX is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX's core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

Further Reading

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