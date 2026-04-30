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Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Strong-Buy Rating

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Franco-Nevada logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a "hold" to a strong-buy rating in its latest research note.
  • Multiple major banks have lifted price targets recently, leaving the consensus rating at Buy with an average target price of C$353.22.
  • The stock opened at C$312.76, has a 12‑month range of C$210.19–C$388.22, a market cap of C$60.30 billion and a PE of 54.3, and the company reported C$3.86 EPS for the most recent quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV - Get Free Report) NYSE: FNV was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FNV. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$380.00 to C$400.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$460.00 to C$480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$367.00 to C$384.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$340.00 to C$380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$353.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at C$312.76 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$210.19 and a 12 month high of C$388.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$347.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$316.36. The stock has a market cap of C$60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV - Get Free Report) NYSE: FNV last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$3.86 EPS for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 61.07% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of C$795.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.1114111 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada's short-term financial performance is linked to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Its long-term performance is affected by the availability of exploration and development capital.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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