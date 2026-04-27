Frank Mastiaux Buys 1,208 Shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) insider Frank Mastiaux purchased 1,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 208 per share, with a total value of £2,512.64.

Frank Mastiaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Frank Mastiaux acquired 1,321 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 per share, with a total value of £2,615.58.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Frank Mastiaux bought 7,544 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 per share, for a total transaction of £14,333.60.

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Centrica Price Performance

CNA stock traded down GBX 0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 207.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 33,298,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,060,846. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 144.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 220.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 218 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 215 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 202.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrica

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

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