Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.7250, with a volume of 90756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBRT. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

View Our Latest Report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $589.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 90.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust's payout ratio is 156.86%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 29,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $291,530.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 28,900 shares in the company, valued at $284,665. This represents a -4,246.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,303 shares of the company's stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FBRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

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