Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.93 and traded as high as $21.29. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $20.6040, with a volume of 45,797 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Franklin Covey to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Franklin Covey from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Covey from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Stock Down 1.3%

The company's 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a market cap of $232.62 million, a P/E ratio of 121.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company's stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co NYSE: FC is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

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