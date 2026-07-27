Franklin Electric Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

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Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.43. 497,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,182. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $111.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $500.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Franklin Electric's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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