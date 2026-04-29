Franklin Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Franklin Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAF - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a 3.0% increase from Franklin Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

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Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Franklin Financial Services Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ FRAF opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $264.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of -0.10.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 950 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: FRAF is a U.S.‐listed specialty finance company that makes and acquires secured loans, with a focus on asset-based lending and mortgage warehouse financing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FFS Investment Company, a Maryland corporation regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Franklin Financial provides revolving lines of credit, term loans and other credit facilities secured primarily by residential and commercial mortgage loans, receivables and inventory.

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