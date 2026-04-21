Franklin Resources (BEN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $1.6977 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Franklin Resources's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Franklin Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Wall Street Zen cut Franklin Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $25.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $51,384,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 49.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,686 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $95,265,000 after buying an additional 1,370,132 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 381.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,433,816 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $33,164,000 after buying an additional 1,136,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 167.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,494,817 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 936,105 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,882,860 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $259,988,000 after buying an additional 816,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company's stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm's core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton's product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

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