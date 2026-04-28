Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.97%.Franklin Resources's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts: Sign Up

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Franklin Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Franklin Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Franklin Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,384,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,686 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $95,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,132 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,433,816 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,494,817 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 936,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,882,860 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 816,952 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm's core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton's product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Franklin Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franklin Resources wasn't on the list.

While Franklin Resources currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here