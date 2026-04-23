Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 8.3%

FCX stock traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.55. 18,196,265 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,765,051. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,529,149.19. This trade represents a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,985,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,917,475.70. This trade represents a 37.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 565,145 shares of company stock valued at $35,839,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,873,136 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $3,193,327,000 after acquiring an additional 395,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,262,241 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,740,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,046 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,211,579 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $721,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,684,194 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $491,860,000 after buying an additional 614,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,145,363 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $464,493,000 after buying an additional 204,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company's stock.

Key Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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