Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Up 4% - Here's Why

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.2620. 14,198,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 19,764,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.57.

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Freeport-McMoRan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. CICC Research increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 29,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,868,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 76,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,035. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,985,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,917,475.70. This trade represents a 37.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 565,145 shares of company stock worth $35,839,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 221,838 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 73,002 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,258 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 115,285 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 278.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,157 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,431,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Further Reading

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