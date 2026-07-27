Freightcar America (RAIL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $110.4130 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Freightcar America had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.25%.The business had revenue of $64.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.60 million. On average, analysts expect Freightcar America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Freightcar America Price Performance

Shares of Freightcar America stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. Freightcar America has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $160.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Freightcar America by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,935 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Freightcar America by 2,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,062 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Freightcar America by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Freightcar America by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,743 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Freightcar America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Freightcar America from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Freightcar America in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAIL

About Freightcar America

FreightCar America, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized railroad freight cars, offering a diverse range of products that include tank cars, open and covered hoppers, gondolas, boxcars and centerbeam lumber cars. The company supports both new car construction and the rebuilding of existing fleets, providing custom engineering solutions to meet customer specifications and industry regulations. FreightCar America also supplies aftermarket parts, maintenance services and component remanufacturing for its own fleet and for third-party car owners.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, FreightCar America traces its origins to early 20th-century railcar builders and began trading as an independent, publicly-listed company on the NASDAQ under the ticker RAIL following a spin-off in 2010.

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