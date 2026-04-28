Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $5.4106 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.1%

FMS opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 94,093 shares of the company's stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 82,935 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,854 shares of the company's stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FMS shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMS

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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