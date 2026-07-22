Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $1.3048 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 1.3%

FDP stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.34. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $43.58. The company's 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Fresh Del Monte Produce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, Director Ahmad Abu-Ghazaleh purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,640. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 390.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,488.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

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Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

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