Freshpet (FRPT) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Freshpet to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $292.3330 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Freshpet Stock Up 2.9%

Freshpet stock opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, CEO William B. Cyr sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,168,519.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 224,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,142.77. This trade represents a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig D. Steeneck bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,625. This represents a 5.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,211 shares of company stock worth $215,027 and sold 235,262 shares worth $11,664,591. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 1,388.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Freshpet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshpet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet Inc NASDAQ: FRPT is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company's products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet's offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet's product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

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