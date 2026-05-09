Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freshworks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Freshworks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.45.

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Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. Freshworks had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $228.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshworks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.130 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 32,577 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $275,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,127,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,259.35. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $5,083,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 746,671 shares of the company's stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 337,138 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,984,000. Topline Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,000 shares of the company's stock worth $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 831,787 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $5,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company's stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company's integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks' platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company's flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

Further Reading

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