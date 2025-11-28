Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,660 and last traded at GBX 2,644, with a volume of 3117762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,584.

Get Fresnillo alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,850 to GBX 2,100 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,000 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 980 to GBX 2,440 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,308.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,330.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,804.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc is the world's largest silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges. The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines. Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fresnillo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fresnillo wasn't on the list.

While Fresnillo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here