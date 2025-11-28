Free Trial
Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Fresnillo logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Fresnillo reached a new 52-week high on Friday, trading as high as GBX 2,660 and last at GBX 2,644 on volume 3,117,762 shares (prior close GBX 2,584).
  • Analysts have been raising targets—Citigroup to GBX 3,000 and JPMorgan to GBX 2,100—resulting in a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target of GBX 2,308 (3 Buys, 2 Holds).
  • Fundamentals: market capitalization £19.35 billion, P/E 42.49 and PEG -1.58, with strong liquidity (current ratio 5.88, quick ratio 3.28) and a low debt-to-equity of 23.55.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,660 and last traded at GBX 2,644, with a volume of 3117762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,584.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,850 to GBX 2,100 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,000 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 980 to GBX 2,440 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,308.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,330.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,804.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15.

About Fresnillo

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is the world's largest silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges. The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines. Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

