Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.1380, but opened at $51.00. Fresnillo shares last traded at $49.4470, with a volume of 1,692 shares changing hands.

Get Fresnillo alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Fresnillo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised Fresnillo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Trading Down 1.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo's business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fresnillo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fresnillo wasn't on the list.

While Fresnillo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here