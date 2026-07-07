Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $4.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target points to a potential downside of 10.37% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.86.

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Frontier Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Frontier Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.600--0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 97,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $583,050. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $30,005.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,698 shares in the company, valued at $282,849.14. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 111,670 shares of company stock worth $603,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,456 shares of the company's stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 251,509 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,984 shares of the company's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,806 shares of the company's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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