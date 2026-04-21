Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Down 4.7% - Here's Why

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.5850. 639,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,349,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ULCC. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.57.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440--0.260 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $569,556. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,824,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 348,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Frontier Group by 660.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 448,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 389,696 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $2,519,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Frontier Group by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,207 shares of the company's stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 130,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,806 shares of the company's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

Further Reading

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