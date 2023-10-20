Is the Revenge Travel Boom Starting to Fizzle Out?

S&P 500   4,278.00
DOW   33,414.17
QQQ   359.97
3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
The 5 Billion Barrel Oil Ocean (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares slip as higher US 10-year Treasury yield pressures Wall Street
Tesla Hits the Skids: 5 Critical Details from the Q3 Reports
The 5 Billion Barrel Oil Ocean (Ad)
The government secures a $9 million settlement with Ameris Bank over alleged redlining in Florida
3 Unstoppable Stocks To Cushion A VIX Spike, In One Sector
The 5 Billion Barrel Oil Ocean (Ad)
Why These 3 Equal-Weighted ETFs Deserve a Portfolio Spot
Union Pacific railroad's quarterly profit falls 19% as volumes slow and costs remain high
S&P 500   4,278.00
DOW   33,414.17
QQQ   359.97
3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
The 5 Billion Barrel Oil Ocean (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares slip as higher US 10-year Treasury yield pressures Wall Street
Tesla Hits the Skids: 5 Critical Details from the Q3 Reports
The 5 Billion Barrel Oil Ocean (Ad)
The government secures a $9 million settlement with Ameris Bank over alleged redlining in Florida
3 Unstoppable Stocks To Cushion A VIX Spike, In One Sector
The 5 Billion Barrel Oil Ocean (Ad)
Why These 3 Equal-Weighted ETFs Deserve a Portfolio Spot
Union Pacific railroad's quarterly profit falls 19% as volumes slow and costs remain high
S&P 500   4,278.00
DOW   33,414.17
QQQ   359.97
3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
The 5 Billion Barrel Oil Ocean (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares slip as higher US 10-year Treasury yield pressures Wall Street
Tesla Hits the Skids: 5 Critical Details from the Q3 Reports
The 5 Billion Barrel Oil Ocean (Ad)
The government secures a $9 million settlement with Ameris Bank over alleged redlining in Florida
3 Unstoppable Stocks To Cushion A VIX Spike, In One Sector
The 5 Billion Barrel Oil Ocean (Ad)
Why These 3 Equal-Weighted ETFs Deserve a Portfolio Spot
Union Pacific railroad's quarterly profit falls 19% as volumes slow and costs remain high
S&P 500   4,278.00
DOW   33,414.17
QQQ   359.97
3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
The 5 Billion Barrel Oil Ocean (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares slip as higher US 10-year Treasury yield pressures Wall Street
Tesla Hits the Skids: 5 Critical Details from the Q3 Reports
The 5 Billion Barrel Oil Ocean (Ad)
The government secures a $9 million settlement with Ameris Bank over alleged redlining in Florida
3 Unstoppable Stocks To Cushion A VIX Spike, In One Sector
The 5 Billion Barrel Oil Ocean (Ad)
Why These 3 Equal-Weighted ETFs Deserve a Portfolio Spot
Union Pacific railroad's quarterly profit falls 19% as volumes slow and costs remain high

Is the Revenge Travel Boom Starting to Fizzle Out?

Fri., October 20, 2023 | Kate Stalter

interior of passenger jet with blue seats, no passengers

Key Points

  • Major airline stocks like American, Alaska, Southwest, United, and Delta have seen three-month declines.
  • American, United and Delta recently slashed their earnings outlooks.
  • Hotel stocks are holding up better than airlines due to a more resilient business model. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Alaska Air Group

The post-pandemic revenge travel boom may be winding down, at least depending on which company you ask. 

Revenge travel refers to the boom that occurred as Covid restrictions eased and people rebooked canceled travel plans and took advantage of their freedom to move around again. 

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. NASDAQ: AAL, Alaska Air Group Inc. NYSE: ALK, Southwest Airlines Co. NYSE: LUV, United Airlines Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: UAL, and Delta Air Lines Inc. NYSE: DAL are all showing three-month declines. 

However, budget airlines such as Frontier Group Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: ULCC are warning that demand is on the decline. Another discount airline, Spirit Airlines Inc. NYSE: SAVE, has been slashing fare prices to fill seats.

But airlines such as Delta and United, which specialize in international travelers and those who tend to spend more on a premium travel experience, say demand remains robust. 

Airlines' Guidance on the Descent

When American Airlines reported third-quarter results on October 19, the company slashed full-year earnings guidance to a range between $2.25 and $2.50 per share, down from an earlier forecast of $3 to $3.75 per share. 


That reduction came despite beating net income views, which you can see using MarketBeat's American Airlines earnings data. 

It followed United Airlines' adjusted forecast calling for earnings in a range between $1.50 and $1.80 per share, well below analysts' consensus view of $2.06 per share. The company cited headwinds such as higher fuel prices and labor costs, and cancellations of flights to Tel Aviv. 

Last week, Delta also slashed its full-year earnings outlook to $6 to $6.25 a share, down from an earlier range of $6 to $7.

As a group, airline stocks have declined in each of the past four months. You can track industry performance using the U.S. Global Jets ETF NYSEARCA: JETS chart, which shows a three-month decline of 29%.

Pre-Pandemic Travel Patterns Returning 

After last year's better-than-average September and October bookings, analysts are seeing signs that indicate travelers are returning to normal autumn travel patterns. Industry-wide, there's more capacity this year than last. 

Meanwhile, online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: BKNG is down 9.75% in the past month. That's despite analysts expecting the company to earn $144.81 a share, up 45%. Next year, the company is expected to grow earnings by another 17%, to $169.94 per share.

Two companies under the Booking Holdings umbrella, travel site Kayak and restaurant reservation site Open Table, recently laid off 80 employees. That's not necessarily a sign of financial trouble, especially since analysts still expect hefty earnings increases. However, it could signal the company is looking to cut costs to meet its own and analysts' targets.

Booking.com has been forming a flat base with a 13% peak-to-trough correction, which you can see on the Booking Holdings chart. The stock is down 5.59% for the week, as of October 19, after falling 3.28% the previous week. 

As a whole, travel stocks have fallen sharply after Hamas' attack on Israel, which resulted in Israeli counterattacks.

Travel Stocks Typically Decline During Times of War

Travel stocks often decline during times of war due to several factors, including security concerns and uncertainty about safety. That's particularly true of regions affected by war, which explains cancellations of flights to Tel Aviv.

Additionally, wars can disrupt transportation infrastructure, causing wider cancellations and delays. Wars can also result in economic instability and higher fuel costs. This was a factor in early 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine and appears to be a factor again. 

For all those reasons, investors often sell off travel stocks in times of geopolitical strife.

These days, it's not just airline and travel booking sites that investors are scrutinizing; the hotel industry as a group has been consolidating but appears to be finding support at better levels than airlines.

Hotels More Resilient than Airlines

You can see that support on the Marriott International Inc. NASDAQ: MAR chart. Marriott, the largest hotel stock by market capitalization, is getting support well above its 200-day average, and is holding above lows between $189 and $190.

Hotels tend to outperform airlines during times of uncertainty due to their flexible booking policies, catering to local travelers, and diverse clientele, including construction workers and other workers traveling for essential business, such as healthcare. 

Hotels also have lower operating costs than airlines, allowing them to adapt more easily to changing circumstances.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alaska Air Group right now?

Before you consider Alaska Air Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alaska Air Group wasn't on the list.

While Alaska Air Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alaska Air Group (ALK)
2.7106 of 5 stars		$32.16-1.5%N/A26.15Buy$60.63
American Airlines Group (AAL)
2.7821 of 5 stars		$11.45+0.8%N/A3.07Hold$18.11
Booking (BKNG)
3.03 of 5 stars		$2,785.20-2.3%N/A24.05Moderate Buy$3,200.71
Delta Air Lines (DAL)
3.4189 of 5 stars		$32.70-1.3%1.22%6.19Buy$54.40
Marriott International (MAR)
2.6858 of 5 stars		$192.31-1.1%1.08%21.68Hold$212.57
Southwest Airlines (LUV)
2.9497 of 5 stars		$24.37-1.3%2.95%27.69Hold$34.18
U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)N/A$15.38-0.7%N/A-5.24N/AN/A
Frontier Group (ULCC)
2.6243 of 5 stars		$4.29-1.4%N/A7.66Moderate Buy$11.02
Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
1.175 of 5 stars		$16.26-1.7%N/A-4.29Hold$17.10
United Airlines (UAL)
2.9701 of 5 stars		$36.03-0.6%N/A4.18Moderate Buy$65.19
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2021.

Areas of Expertise: Asset allocation, technical and fundamental analysis, retirement strategies, income generation, risk management, sector and industry analysis

Education: B.A., Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana; MBA, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University

Additional Experience: Series 65-licensed investment advisor, financial advisor, Blue Marlin Advisors; investment columnist for Forbes, U.S. News & World Report

Past Experience: Founder, financial advisor for Better Money Decisions; editor, stock trading instructor for Investor’s Business Daily; columnist, podcast host, video host for MoneyShow.com; contributor for Morningstar magazine

Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

Featured Articles and Offers

Stock Market Update 10/9/23 | Higher Interest Rates for a Longer Time

Stock Market Update 10/9/23 | Higher Interest Rates for a Longer Time

The higher for longer scenario literally means high-interest rates for a long time. This has the S&P 500 selling off and confirming the near-term downtrend

Related Videos

3 Stocks Primed for Growth...Again
3 Stocks Primed for Growth...Again
Search Headlines:

My Account -