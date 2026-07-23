Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Down 6.6% - Here's Why

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.5550. 322,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,696,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULCC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Frontier Group's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.600--0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, major shareholder Group Holdings - Frontier Llc sold 11,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $84,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,706,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,486,987.20. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 97,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $583,050. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,811,670 shares of company stock valued at $84,843,756. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 490.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

Further Reading

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