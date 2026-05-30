Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ULCC. Susquehanna increased their price target on Frontier Group from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.07.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of ULCC opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.41. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 9.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Frontier Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.600--0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, VP Trevor J. Stedke sold 83,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $449,625.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 167,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $904,968.57. This represents a 33.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 13,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $57,289.75. This trade represents a 52.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 60,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,382 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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