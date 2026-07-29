Frontier Group Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Frontier Group NASDAQ: ULCC reported second-quarter results that exceeded its prior outlook, driven by stronger revenue, more disciplined revenue management and an improved competitive capacity environment.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Dempsey said the airline recorded quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, a company record and a 38% increase from a year earlier. Revenue per available seat mile, or RASM, rose 28%, while adjusted loss per share narrowed to $0.10, compared with the company’s previous guidance for a loss of $0.45 to $0.60 per share.

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“Our second quarter performance was well ahead of our earlier expectations and marks a meaningful step forward in Frontier’s transformation,” Dempsey said. He added that the company expects to return to profitability during the second half of 2026.

Revenue Strength and Loyalty Growth

Chief Commercial Officer Bobby Schroeter said RASM reached $0.1152 in the second quarter, while total revenue per passenger increased 20% to about $131. Flown load factor was 80.3%, up one percentage point from a year earlier, on capacity growth of 8%.

Schroeter attributed much of the revenue improvement to disciplined revenue management and a stronger supply-demand backdrop. He also cited Spirit’s exit from overlapping markets as a factor that has helped Frontier mitigate higher fuel prices.

Frontier said its Barclays co-brand credit card partnership continued to contribute to growth. Revenue from the co-brand card increased nearly 30% year over year, supported by record card acquisitions and double-digit growth in cardholder spending during the first half.

The company recently extended and enhanced its partnership with Barclays. Chief Financial Officer Mark Mitchell said the new pre-purchase mileage facility has a maximum amount of $375 million, with roughly $120 million outstanding at the end of the quarter.

Management also pointed to product investments intended to broaden Frontier’s customer base and support repeat travel. The airline plans to begin rolling out first-class seating in the fourth quarter and into early 2027, while Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi is expected to begin launching in early 2027. Schroeter said the company hopes the Wi-Fi rollout will be completed before summer, though it could extend further into the year.

Frontier’s existing UpFront Plus product, which provides blocked middle seats in the first two rows, had a paid load factor above 80%, according to Schroeter. Management said that performance supports its view that customers have demand for additional premium products.

Fleet Restructuring and Capacity Plans

Dempsey said Frontier has largely completed its fleet-rightsizing work. During the second quarter, the airline returned all 24 aircraft covered by its AerCap early-return agreement.

The company is also in advanced discussions to terminate leases early on 13 A320neo aircraft and replace much of that capacity through direct leases for up to 10 newer A321neo aircraft by the first quarter of 2027. Frontier said it would provide an update if formal agreements are completed.

Frontier ended the quarter with 165 Airbus aircraft after taking delivery of two A320neos and four A321neos and returning the 24 A320neos under the early-return agreement. It expects to receive one A320neo and five A321neos from its Airbus order book during the third quarter.

Assuming the proposed lease transactions are executed, Mitchell said Frontier expects to operate no more than 168 Airbus aircraft by the end of the first quarter of 2027 and to remain at that level through the end of 2027.

Management expects fourth-quarter capacity growth of about 7%, assuming the lease transactions are completed. Dempsey said Frontier’s medium-term objective remains annual capacity growth of roughly 7% to 10%, though growth could vary by period as the airline balances aircraft productivity, operating conditions and market demand.

For 2027, Dempsey said the company currently anticipates capacity growth in a range of about 5% to 8%, subject to its planning process and fuel-price conditions. He said Frontier is targeting aircraft utilization above 11 hours over the medium term, compared with just over 10 hours expected during the third quarter.

Costs, Liquidity and Outlook

Second-quarter adjusted operating expenses totaled $1.3 billion, or $0.1177 per available seat mile, including $436 million in fuel expense at an average price of $4.17 per gallon. Mitchell said fuel expense was approximately $180 million higher than indications available in early February.

Adjusted operating expenses excluding fuel and the early-return agreement were $870 million, or $0.0742 per stage-adjusted available seat mile. That measure declined more than 10% sequentially as aircraft utilization increased.

Frontier ended the quarter with $1.16 billion of total liquidity, representing 27% of trailing 12-month adjusted revenue. Mitchell said liquidity exceeded the company’s guidance range, helped by stronger sales, the Barclays agreement signing bonus and disciplined capital allocation.

The company remains on track to deliver $200 million in targeted annualized cost savings by 2027, Dempsey said. Management also cited operational improvements, reporting a controllable completion factor of 99.3% for the first half of the year and a fourth-place ranking among domestic carriers for completion factor.

Third-quarter adjusted diluted EPS is expected to range from a loss of $0.10 to a profit of $0.10, based on an average fuel cost of $3.70 per gallon.

Fourth-quarter adjusted diluted EPS is expected to range from breakeven to a profit of $0.20, based on an average fuel cost of $3.45 per gallon.

Third-quarter scheduled capacity is expected to rise 17% to 18% year over year, while fourth-quarter growth is projected at about 7% if the proposed fleet transactions are completed.

Looking further ahead, management did not provide formal 2027 guidance but said it is focused on sustainable profitability, improved productivity, lower unit costs and more durable revenue from loyalty and premium products. Dempsey said Frontier still has work to do on its operational and product initiatives, but described the airline as being on the “right trajectory” toward sustainable profitability.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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