Frontier Group (ULCC) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Frontier Group to post earnings of ($0.47) per share and revenue of $1.2177 billion for the quarter. Frontier Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.600--0.45 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 9.62%.The firm's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontier Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of ULCC opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.56. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULCC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Frontier Group from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULCC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 5,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $30,005.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,698 shares in the company, valued at $282,849.14. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trevor J. Stedke sold 83,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $449,625.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 167,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $904,968.57. This represents a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,811,670 shares of company stock valued at $84,843,756. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 490.7% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,928 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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