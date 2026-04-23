Frontier Group (ULCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.3502) per share and revenue of $1.0312 billion for the quarter. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440--0.260 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Frontier Group's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Frontier Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Frontier Group stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $856.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULCC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.93.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $569,556. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Frontier Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,044,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,860,000 after buying an additional 209,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Frontier Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,027,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 852,798 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,202,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 718,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,181,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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