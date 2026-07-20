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FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
FrontView REIT logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on FrontView REIT from $21 to $24 while keeping an outperform rating, implying about 9.7% upside from the current price.
  • Other analysts are broadly positive on the stock, with recent ratings including multiple buy and outperform calls; the current consensus is a Moderate Buy with a consensus target of $21.83.
  • FrontView REIT shares were down 0.2% in the session, opening at $21.87, near their 52-week high of $22.29, and the company has a market cap of about $495.4 million.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on FrontView REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Huntington assumed coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:FVR opened at $21.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. FrontView REIT has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $495.38 million, a PE ratio of -136.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 13.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FrontView REIT by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,501 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

About FrontView REIT

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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