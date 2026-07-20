FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on FrontView REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Huntington assumed coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.83.

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FrontView REIT Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:FVR opened at $21.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. FrontView REIT has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $495.38 million, a PE ratio of -136.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 13.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FrontView REIT by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,501 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

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