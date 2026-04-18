FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Strong-Buy Rating

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of FrontView REIT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FrontView REIT presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.07.

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FrontView REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:FVR opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.50). FrontView REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 628.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 144,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,722,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,442,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

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