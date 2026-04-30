FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.34 and traded as high as GBX 121. FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 118.50, with a volume of 759,990 shares traded.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts: Sign Up

FRP Advisory Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 14.59 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of £297.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.27.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations. Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other. We draw on experts within each of our service areas to put the best people in place for each circumstance. Working across the board, from multinational organisations to small enterprises, we develop effective strategies for all kinds of businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FRP Advisory Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FRP Advisory Group wasn't on the list.

While FRP Advisory Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here