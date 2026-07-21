FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Releases Earnings Results

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.00 million.

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FS Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company's fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $238.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the bank's stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised FS Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FS Bancorp

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: FSBW is a bank holding company headquartered in Illinois that provides community banking services in the Midwestern United States. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, FS Bancorp extends commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage financing, consumer credit and agricultural lending.

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