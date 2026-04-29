FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $316.7760 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.59 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 360.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. FS KKR Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 64,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000. This trade represents a 8.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 100.0% in the third quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $198,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered FS KKR Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp NYSE: FSK is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

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