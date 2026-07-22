FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $210.25, but opened at $225.70. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $224.99, with a volume of 672,099 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 3.3%

The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average of $254.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The company's revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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