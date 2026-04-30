FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $213.11, but opened at $232.85. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $247.00, with a volume of 793,366 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 16.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.39. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 257.07%. The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 122.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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