FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Monday.

FIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JonesTrading assumed coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $12.00 target price on FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.94.

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FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

FIP stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. FTAI Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.76.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.90). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 147.01% and a negative net margin of 68.58%.The firm had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. The firm's revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at FTAI Infrastructure

In other news, CFO Carl Russell Iv Fletcher acquired 10,000 shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $183,200. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 6,941.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 12,129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,172 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd NASDAQ: FIP is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

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