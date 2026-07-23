FTI Consulting (FCN) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to announce earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $983.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. FTI Consulting's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $156.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $189.30.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.50.

View Our Latest Report on FTI Consulting

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby purchased 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,984 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,283.28. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton purchased 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 92,824 shares in the company, valued at $13,370,368.96. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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