FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $139.27 and last traded at $139.5330, with a volume of 103633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.58.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTI Consulting currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.50.

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FTI Consulting Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.78.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.17 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eun Nam bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. The trade was a 10.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,015 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,250 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $183,172,000 after purchasing an additional 402,008 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in FTI Consulting by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 293,625 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 3,617.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,037 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $7,530,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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