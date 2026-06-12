fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) COO Sells $1,464,348.12 in Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO - Get Free Report) COO Alberto Horihuela sold 141,074 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,464,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 141,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,348.12. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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fuboTV Price Performance

FUBO stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,236. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $288.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.41. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $56.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 278.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on fuboTV from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded fuboTV from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUBO

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 1,516.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,851,690 shares of the company's stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting fuboTV

Here are the key news stories impacting fuboTV this week:

Positive Sentiment: fuboTV reached a new distribution agreement with NBCUniversal, ending a six-month blackout and restoring NBC programming to the service just ahead of the World Cup, which should improve subscriber value and reduce a key content risk. fuboTV (FUBO) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

fuboTV reached a new distribution agreement with NBCUniversal, ending a six-month blackout and restoring NBC programming to the service just ahead of the World Cup, which should improve subscriber value and reduce a key content risk. Positive Sentiment: Needham, Citizens JMP, and Barrington Research all reaffirmed bullish ratings on fuboTV, with price targets of $15 to $16, signaling Wall Street expects meaningful upside from current levels. Needham rating update

Needham, Citizens JMP, and Barrington Research all reaffirmed bullish ratings on fuboTV, with price targets of $15 to $16, signaling Wall Street expects meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Multiple World Cup-related articles highlighted fubo as a top way to stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including exclusive 4K coverage of all 104 matches on the Elite plan, which could help attract subscribers and boost engagement. FuboTV World Cup 4K Push Tests Sports Streaming Growth Story

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV's proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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