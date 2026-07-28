fuboTV Stockholders Approve All Six Proposals, Expand Equity Plan

fuboTV NYSE: FUBO stockholders approved all six proposals presented at the company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, including the election of eight directors, an expansion of the company’s equity incentive plan and an amendment to its certificate of incorporation.

The virtual meeting was held July 28, with Alisa Bowen, fuboTV’s chief executive officer, serving as chair. Bowen said the virtual format was intended to facilitate broader access for stockholders.

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Board Members Elected, Auditor Ratified

Stockholders elected Andy Bird, Ignacio Figueras, Jonathan Headley, Daniel Leff, Jim Lygopoulos, Debra O’Connell, Cathleen Taff and Justin Warbrooke as directors through the company’s 2027 annual meeting.

Investors also ratified the audit committee’s appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as fuboTV’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2026. A PricewaterhouseCoopers representative was available for the meeting’s question-and-answer session, according to Bowen.

Gina DiGioia, fuboTV’s chief legal officer and corporate secretary, said stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2026, were eligible to vote. Richard Hanrahan of Broadridge Financial Solutions served as the meeting’s inspector of election.

Compensation and Equity Plan Proposals Approved

Stockholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the company’s named executive officer compensation. They also approved holding future advisory votes on executive compensation every year, consistent with the board’s recommendation.

Investors additionally approved an amendment to fuboTV’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan. DiGioia said the amendment would, among other things, increase the number of shares available for issuance under the plan.

Election of eight director nominees;

Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers as independent auditor for fiscal 2026;

Advisory approval of named executive officer compensation;

Annual frequency for future executive-compensation advisory votes;

Amendment of the 2020 Equity Incentive Plan; and

Amendment to the company’s certificate of incorporation.

Charter Amendment Removes Hulu-Related Voting Requirements

The approved certificate-of-incorporation amendment removes additional voting requirements that applied to the removal of directors designated by Hulu LLC, DiGioia said.

The company said the final vote tally will be published within four business days in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bowen Expected to Join Board

DiGioia also said Bowen is expected to be appointed to fuboTV’s board at its next regularly scheduled meeting, as previously noted in the announcement of her appointment as CEO.

During closing remarks, Bowen described her arrival as CEO as occurring at an important point in the company’s evolution. She said she intends to work with the company’s team to build on its foundation, sharpen its strategy and pursue value for subscribers, partners and stockholders.

No questions were submitted during the meeting’s question-and-answer session, according to Ameet Padte, fuboTV’s senior vice president of investor relations.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV's proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

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