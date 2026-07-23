FUCHS (FUPBY) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect FUCHS to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

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FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. FUCHS had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect FUCHS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FUCHS Stock Up 1.1%

FUCHS stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. FUCHS has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of FUCHS in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank raised FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUCHS

FUCHS Company Profile

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world's largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company's product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers' specific requirements.

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