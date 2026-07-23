Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

FUCHS (FUPBY) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
FUCHS logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect FUCHS to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. FUCHS had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect FUCHS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FUCHS Stock Up 1.1%

FUCHS stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. FUCHS has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of FUCHS in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank raised FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUCHS

FUCHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world's largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company's product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers' specific requirements.

Read More

Earnings History for FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in FUCHS Right Now?

Before you consider FUCHS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FUCHS wasn't on the list.

While FUCHS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines