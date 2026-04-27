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FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
FUCHS logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • FUCHS experienced an unusual volume surge to approximately 278,611 shares on Monday — a 1,233% increase from the prior session — with the stock last trading at $11.00 (previous close $11.11).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed — one Buy, one Hold and one Sell give an average rating of Hold — with recent moves including Kepler's downgrade to "strong sell" and Deutsche Bank reissuing a "buy."
  • FUCHS reported Q1 EPS of $0.17, missing estimates by $0.01 while revenue was roughly $1 billion, and shows solid fundamentals including a $5.8B market cap and a very low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

FUCHS SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 278,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,233% from the previous session's volume of 20,905 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $11.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUPBY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of FUCHS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of FUCHS in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FUCHS presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FUPBY

FUCHS Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. FUCHS had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 8.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that FUCHS SE - Unsponsored ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FUCHS

(Get Free Report)

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world's largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company's product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers' specific requirements.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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