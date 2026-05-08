FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

FUCHS SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.06. FUCHS shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 3,505 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUPBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of FUCHS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on FUPBY

FUCHS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company's 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. FUCHS had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Research analysts forecast that FUCHS SE - Unsponsored ADR will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUCHS Company Profile

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world's largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company's product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers' specific requirements.

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