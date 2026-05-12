FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 12924232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

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More FuelCell Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.20 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 16.4%

The company has a market cap of $844.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.22 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a negative net margin of 107.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,149,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,505,430 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 647,151 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,600 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,609 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 23,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company's stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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