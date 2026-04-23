Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.46, but opened at $19.60. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 471 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fuji Electric to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on FELTY

Fuji Electric Stock Up 2.0%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: FELTY is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

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