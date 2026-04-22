Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.58. Fujifilm shares last traded at $9.5191, with a volume of 7,328 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Fujifilm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fujifilm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Fujifilm Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.48 billion. Fujifilm had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.26%.Fujifilm has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fujifilm

Fujifilm OTCMKTS: FUJIY is a Tokyo-based multinational conglomerate originally founded in 1934 as Fuji Photo Film Co, Ltd. Over the decades the company has evolved from a photographic film manufacturer into a diversified technology group operating across imaging, information, highly functional materials and healthcare. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation serves customers worldwide with a combination of hardware, consumables, software and services.

The company's product and service portfolio spans consumer and professional imaging products, commercial and industrial printing systems, and office document solutions including printers and copiers.

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