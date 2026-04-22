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Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Fujifilm logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fujifilm shares gapped down, opening at $9.58 versus the prior close of $10.01 (last $9.52), a drop of roughly 4.3% on light volume (7,328 shares).
  • Research firm Zacks recently downgraded the stock from strong-buy to hold, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Hold.
  • The company missed quarterly EPS ($0.20 vs. $0.23 expected) and revenue was slightly below estimates; Fujifilm set FY2025 guidance at 1.42 EPS while analysts expect 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, and the shares trade at a low PE of 7.21 with the 200‑day moving average ($10.43) above the current price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fujifilm.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.58. Fujifilm shares last traded at $9.5191, with a volume of 7,328 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Fujifilm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fujifilm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FUJIY

Fujifilm Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.48 billion. Fujifilm had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.26%.Fujifilm has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fujifilm

(Get Free Report)

Fujifilm OTCMKTS: FUJIY is a Tokyo-based multinational conglomerate originally founded in 1934 as Fuji Photo Film Co, Ltd. Over the decades the company has evolved from a photographic film manufacturer into a diversified technology group operating across imaging, information, highly functional materials and healthcare. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation serves customers worldwide with a combination of hardware, consumables, software and services.

The company's product and service portfolio spans consumer and professional imaging products, commercial and industrial printing systems, and office document solutions including printers and copiers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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