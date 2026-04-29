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Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Fujitsu logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fujitsu shares saw unusually heavy trading with 1,288,974 shares changing hands — a 206% increase from the prior session — while the stock traded at $19.96 versus the previous close of $21.79.
  • Analyst sentiment is neutral with an average rating of Hold; Jefferies downgraded the stock from strong-buy to hold and UBS also lists it as hold, leaving two analysts on record with hold ratings.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap of $35.63 billion, a high P/E of 45.09 and PEG of 1.13, solid liquidity (quick ratio 1.62, current ratio 1.87) and very low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.05), while the shares sit below their 50- and 200-day moving averages ($22.04 and $25.02).
  • Five stocks we like better than Fujitsu.

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,288,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session's volume of 420,964 shares.The stock last traded at $19.96 and had previously closed at $21.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FJTSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fujitsu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Fujitsu to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fujitsu has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fujitsu

Fujitsu Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

About Fujitsu

(Get Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu's offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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