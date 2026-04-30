Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $19.17. Fujitsu shares last traded at $19.9750, with a volume of 1,639,519 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FJTSY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fujitsu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fujitsu to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on FJTSY

Fujitsu Trading Down 2.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu's offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

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