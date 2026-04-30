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Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Fujitsu logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped down: Fujitsu shares opened at $19.17 versus a prior close of $20.29 and last traded around $19.98 on volume of ~1.64M, roughly a 2.5% decline.
  • Analyst shifts include Jefferies downgrading Fujitsu from "strong-buy" to "hold" (Mar 18) and UBS assigning a "hold," leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold".
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day ($21.97) and 200‑day ($24.98) moving averages, has a P/E of 43.98 and PEG of 1.13, a market cap of about $34.8B, and very low leverage (debt/equity 0.05).
  • Interested in Fujitsu? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $19.17. Fujitsu shares last traded at $19.9750, with a volume of 1,639,519 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FJTSY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fujitsu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fujitsu to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on FJTSY

Fujitsu Trading Down 2.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Fujitsu

(Get Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu's offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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