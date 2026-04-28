Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Down 8.5% - Time to Sell?

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 43,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 414,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FJTSY shares. UBS Group upgraded Fujitsu to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fujitsu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fujitsu

Fujitsu Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu's offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

Further Reading

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