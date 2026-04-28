Free Trial
→ Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock. (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Down 8.5% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Fujitsu logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fujitsu shares fell about 8.5% intraday to $21.80 (low $21.69) on Tuesday, with only ~43,341 shares traded — roughly a 90% drop vs. its average daily volume of 414,681.
  • Analyst sentiment has cooled: UBS moved the stock to a "hold" and Jefferies cut it from "strong-buy" to "hold," leaving a consensus rating of Hold.
  • The company shows a high valuation (market cap $38.86B, PE 49.18, PEG 1.21) and is trading below its 200-day SMA ($25.04 vs. 50-day $22.09), though it has low leverage (D/E 0.05) and healthy liquidity (quick ratio 1.62, current ratio 1.87).
  • Interested in Fujitsu? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 43,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 414,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FJTSY shares. UBS Group upgraded Fujitsu to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fujitsu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fujitsu

Fujitsu Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fujitsu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu's offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fujitsu Right Now?

Before you consider Fujitsu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fujitsu wasn't on the list.

While Fujitsu currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines