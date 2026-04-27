Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.49. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.7580, with a volume of 108,940 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FULC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $505.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 3.27.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 137,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 678,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 346,136 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,505,000 after purchasing an additional 298,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company's core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum's most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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