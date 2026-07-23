Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLGT

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 2,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $38,391.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 367,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,453.45. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $30,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 990,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,717,790.86. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $106,360. Insiders own 36.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 767.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,014 shares of the company's stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 264,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 164,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 87,329 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company's stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc NASDAQ: FLGT is a California-based company specializing in high-complexity genetic testing and diagnostic services. Operating from its headquarters in Temple City, Fulgent leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and advanced bioinformatics to deliver a broad range of clinical and research assays. The company's infrastructure includes CAP- and CLIA-certified laboratories, enabling it to process large volumes of samples with rapid turnaround times.

Fulgent's product portfolio encompasses hereditary cancer panels, rare disease and neuromuscular disorder testing, pharmacogenomic screenings, non-invasive prenatal tests, and infectious disease assays including COVID-19 diagnostics.

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